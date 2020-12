SHILLONG: Meghalaya reported one more death due to COVID19 infection during the last 24 hours taking the death toll in the state so far up to 135.

The state has reported 29 new COVID19 positive cases while 159 more persons have recovered from the disease. The number of active COVID19 cases in the state now stands at 299.

So far, 12894 persons have recovered from the disease in the state.