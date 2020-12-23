Meghalaya likely to get vaccine in Jan: Tynsong

SHILLONG, Dec 22: Meghalaya has to wait for some more time for the COVID-19 vaccine as the Centre is likely to distribute the vaccine in January.

Informing this today, Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong said that the central government will start distributing the vaccine next month.

Asked if the vaccination would be covered under Megha Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS), Tynsong said the state government would look into the matter when the vaccines arrive.

He made it clear that the first phase of vaccination would be offered free of cost to around 25,000 frontline health workers including ASHA (accredited social health activist) and Anganwadi workers as well as those managing COVID-19 hospitals.

The government also has plans to vaccinate private practitioners in the first phase while police personnel of the state will be given the shots during the second phase of vaccination.

The government has also constituted the State Task Force with the Health commissioner and secretary as the chairperson to ensure coordination among all line departments, mobilisation of resources and follow-up of related activities in the state.