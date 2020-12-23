Speak up on graft: BJP to other parties

SHILLONG, Dec 22: The state unit of the BJP on Tuesday appealed to all political parties to raise their voice on issues of corruption.

“I request the other political parties to raise the corruption issue in the interest of the people of the state,” BJP’s state unit chief Ernest Mawrie told The Shillong Times.

The statement was made in response to United Democratic Party’s (UDP) call to the BJP to follow the issue of corruption to its logical end and not play to the galleries. Both BJP and UDP are constituents in the state’s coalition government.

“The UDP is trying to fire from our shoulders. If they are really concerned about corruption, they should raise it as it is people’s issue,” Mawrie said.

Stating that the BJP’s charges on the corruption issue were based on RTI findings, he said the party had approached the high court as well as the Lokayukta and it was awaiting their decisions.

“We are not silent and will raise some more issues. We are filing an RTI application relating to an ongoing Centre-sponsored scheme,” Mawrie said.

On the silence of the regional forces in the ruling coalition, he said, “Why only us? Since they are also a part and parcel of the government, they should also take up the matter. It is not a question of coalition or no coalition.”

Over the past few months, the BJP raised several cases of corruption including alleged misappropriation of Centre-sponsored funds in Garo Hills Autonomous District Council and Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council and anomalies in the Power Department and Central Bonded Warehouse.

ILP issue

State BJP chief, Ernest Mawrie will raise the demand for implementation of ILP in Meghalaya with Union Home Minister, Amit Shah during the latter’s scheduled visit to Assam on December 26.

“I will discuss ILP as this is a crucial issue besides taking up matters related to development and corruption in the state,” Mawrie said.

He said that he is also schedule to visit the national capital in the coming weeks to raise the same issues with central party leaders and others.

Mawrie also pointed out that since the BJP national president, JP Nadda, is undergoing quarantine their meeting is yet to be confirmed.

Health Minister, AL Hek had earlier said that the state BJP would not back out from the demand for implementation of ILP.

The two BJP MLAs – Hek and Sanbor Shullai – had recently met Governor Satya Pal Malik and urged him to take up the ILP issue with the Centre.