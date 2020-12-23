Pak Opp alliance releases schedule for 2nd round of anti-govt protests

Islamabad, Dec 22: Pakistan’s Opposition alliance has announced the schedule of its second wave of protests to oust the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government, starting with a public meeting in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s central city, Mardan, on Wednesday.

The steering committee of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) — an 11-party Opposition alliance — met on Monday to decide the future course of the ‘struggle’ against the government, The News quoted PDM spokesman Mian Iftikhar Hussain in a report on Tuesday.

The second phase of the movement will start with a public meeting in Mardan in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on December 23. It would be followed by another public meeting in Larkana in Sindh on December 27 on the eve of the death anniversary of Former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

The PDM steering committee has decided to expand public meetings in smaller cities as well. The protests will be held in Bahawalpur on December 30, Malakand January 3, Bannu January 6, Khazdar January 9, Loralai January 13, Tharparkar January 16, Faisalabad January 18, Sargodha January 23 and Sialkot on January 27.

The paper also reported that the PDM is still in a quandary on whether to leave the field of Senate elections open for the ruling the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) does not want to leave the field open for the ruling PTI and its allies to get maximum seats in the Upper House of the Parliament in the upcoming polls. (PTI)