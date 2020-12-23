‘Play 5 bowlers, make Rahane bat at No.4’

NEW DELHI, Dec 22: Former opener Gautam Gambhir feels India would do well to enter the upcoming second Test against Australia with five bowlers and make stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane bat at the No. 4 position.

India lost the series-opening Day/Night Test by eight wickets after collapsing to their lowest Test total of 36 in their second innings at the Adelaide Oval. Rahane took charge after regular captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday left for India for the birth of his first child.

The two-time World Cup winning player also batted for KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill’s inclusion in the playing XI for the Boxing Day Test, scheduled to be played in Melbourne from December 26-30.

“Rahul should play at number five and Pant should play at number six. Jadeja and Ashwin should play at number seven and eight and then three seamers,” said Gambhir. (PTI)