Prove your charge, I’ll step down: Tynsong to HNLC

SHILLONG, Dec 23: Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong, on Wednesday said he would step down from his post if the banned militant outfit Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) can substantiate its charge that he and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma received their share of money from illegal mining and coal transportation.

“If they can prove their charge with documentary evidence, I am ready to step down (as Deputy CM),” Tynsong said.

The HNLC had alleged that he and Sangma were receiving Rs 5,000 from each illegal coal-laden truck. The outfit had also alleged that some police officials and bureaucrats were involved in it.

But Tynsong asked, “Why don’t they bring out the facts?”

Viewing it as a mere allegation, he asked the insurgent group to refrain from hurling allegations if it did not have any documents to prove what it was alleging.

On the issue of holding peace talks with the outfit, Tynsong said if the group indeed wants peace talks, it should communicate it to the state and Central governments. Making a statement through the press or the social media will not be treated as an official communication, the deputy CM asserted.

Stating that the state government has earlier written to the Centre for the talks, he said the process would require the involvement of the Centre as the ban on the rebel group was imposed by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

“The talks have to be initiated by the Centre. As such, they should officially communicate it to the Central as well as state government,” Tynsong added.