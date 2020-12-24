UPPL-BJP-GSP coalition wins floor test in Bodoland Council

GUWAHATI: The alliance comprising United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gana Suraksha Party was able to prove its majority in Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) floor test held today asper directive of Gauhati High Court.

The alliance led by UPPL president Pramod Boro was supported by the 22 members in the 40-member BTC council. Following the victory in the floor test Pramod Boro will lead the BTC as its Chief Executive Member (CEM).

The Gauhati High Court on Tuesday ordered a “composite floor test” in Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) on or before December 26.

The Court order was passed in response to a petition filed by Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF) chief and three-time CEM of BTC, Hagrama Mohilary.

In the petition which was first heard on December 18, BPF stated that the election of the new CEM in the BTC was done by violating Constitutional provisions and the entire process of election of members was in violation of the Election Rules of 2004. Mohilary and six other members of BPF have challenged the validity of the appointments of CEM and the members.

In the 40-member BTC, BJP, UPPL, and GSP have altogether 22 members 12 from UPPL, nine from BJP, and one from GSP. The lone member from Congress and one from BPF had later defected to the BJP

Pramod Pramod later condemned the unruly scene created by the members of the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) at the house during the floor test.

“The UPPL-BJP-GSP alliance will work for the peace and prosperity of the BTR (Bodoland Territorial Region),” said Boro.

Earlier, six members were nominated by the Governor to the BTC which administers four districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, and Udalguri. The court ruled that the nominated members couldn’t take part in the floor test.

The BPF ruled the BTC for 17 years ever since its creation in 2003 as a political solution to the Bodo agitation for a separate state.