IIM holds session on healthcare services

SHILLONG, Dec 24: IIM Shillong, Centre for Development of North Eastern Region (CEDNER) in association with Consortium of Accredited Healthcare Organizations (CAHO), organised a three-day ‘Online Masterclass on Healthcare Management’.

According to a statement on Thursday, the Masterclass was held from December 20 till December 22. “The focus of this programme was to prepare the participants for an understanding on the concepts of management across different verticals of healthcare and for better and safer delivery of healthcare services,” the statement said.

The programme was attended by 110 participants from across the country.

“It was supported by renowned speakers from leading hospitals and professional organisations: Dr. Reginald Alex from CMC, Vellore, Mr. Deepak Agarkhed from Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru, Prof. OV Nandimath, NLSU, Bengaluru, Mr. Sameer Mehta, Vice Chairman & Director, Mehta’s Hospital, Chennai, Dr. Lallu Joseph (CMC Vellore), Dr. Girdhar Gyani (AHPI, India), Dr. Chacko Jacob (IIM Shillong), Dr. Ashutosh B. Murthy (IIM Shillong) and Prof. Sanjeeb Kakoty (IIM Shillong),” the statement said.