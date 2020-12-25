UDP wants leaders elected from far-flung constituencies

SHILLONG, Dec 24: The United Democratic Party (UDP) leaders, on Thursday, expressed hope that consequent to the formation of the new UDP District comprising Mawkynrew, Nongkrem and Mawryngkneng, the party will be able to elect leaders from these constituencies in 2023 polls. They resolved to strengthen the party and organise meetings in all the villages of the Constituency in 2021.

This was discerned during a Christmas get-together organised by the UDP Mawkynrew Circle at Thynroit Village which was participated by party general secretary Jemino Mawthoh besides other leaders.

The meeting was presided over by the Sordar of Thynroit in the presence of the UDP Mawkynrew Circle president, Teibok Kurkalang, and leaders of Mawkynrew.

Woolen items like Tapmohkhlieh, a shawl-like local apparel, were distributed to the aged members of the village.