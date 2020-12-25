WGH cops invite people to witness Christmas decors

TURA, Dec 24: The Meghalaya Police personnel have urged the public to pay a visit to their campus at 2nd MLP Battalion in Goeragre, near Tura, and witness the colourful decorations.

“Visit our campus along with your family and enjoy the bright spirit of Christmas in the midst of our lights and declarations,” a welcoming Commandant, AS Rynjah, said.

The police personnel had been, for a week, toiling in their endeavour to decorate and illuminate the battalion campus.

From Frosty the Snowman to the Mistletoe on the Christmas tree, even Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer have camped out at Goeragre as the men in khaki took the task to ensure visitors feel the warmth of Christmas in these trying times.