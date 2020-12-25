Will take up ILP with Shah: Pala

SHILLONG, Dec 24: Shillong MP Vincent Pala on Thursday said he would raise the issue of implementation of Inner Liner Permit (ILP) in Meghalaya when he meets Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, next.

The Congress leader told The Shillong Times over the phone from New Delhi that he had been trying to get an appointment with Shah for the last two weeks.

“Earlier, the Minister (Shah) gave me an appointment but I was abroad,” Pala said, adding, “Whenever I get to meet him, I will raise the issue of ILP.”

He said his stand on the ILP was similar to that of the Congress. The party supports the demand for the ILP’s implementation.

Pala also said that he would tell Shah on the need to have more import and export points with Bangladesh in Meghalaya. He added that he would also raise the matter of creating more police battalions in the state.