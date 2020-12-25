After virus, spirit of Christmas reigns supreme in Meghalaya

SHILLONG, Dec 24: Hymns and songs reverberated through the churches in the city on Friday night as Christians offered prayers, eagerly waiting for the clock to strike 12 am to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

The COVID-19 pandemic did not dampen the spirit of Christmas in the state, although low-key this year.

People offered prayers in the churches and greeted each other after the midnight mass while following the standard operating procedures as laid down by the state government.

“We are following the protocols strictly and our volunteers are ensuring social distancing is followed while seated during the service or entering and leaving the church,” said the Parish Priest of Mary Help of Christians, Pascal Lyngdoh.

Lyngdoh further said, “The coming of Jesus Christ is a new hope and we should not lose hope in spite of the difficulties we are faced with.”

Earlier, the streets of Khyndailad, the city’s commercial hub came alive as last-minute shoppers rushed towards the bakeries and other retail stores.

“I have come to pick up the cake I had ordered. Merry Christmas!” said Christopher Khongwir, walking away hurriedly with a smile.

The scene was unlike any Khyndailad, with the decorated old Assembly building as backdrop, had witnessed for most part of the year. “I am happy that things have improved and we are getting to celebrate Christmas,” said Shem Marsharing, advising against complacency.

Iewduh, the largest traditional market of the state, witnessed a heavy footfall.

Many legislators and ministers besides police personnel and members of NGOs distributed materials to relive the spirit of giving.