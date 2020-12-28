Cong slams HLC for report delay

SHILLONG, Dec 27: The Opposition Congress has decried the delay of the High-Level Committee (HLC) on Harijan Colony in submitting its final report to the state government.

“This whole thing has taken so long that even the public are questioning, not just the legislators,” Congress MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh told The Shillong Times on Sunday.

She said they have been waiting and watching but would raise questions if matters do not move till the next Assembly session.

“Nobody can get away with it,” she added.

Lyngdoh pointed out that the passage between Bimola and Mawlonghat remained a no-entry zone.

“We intended to ask questions during the autumn session (of the House) but we had three or four days of debating time because of the pandemic situation and we had to bring in the no-confidence motion too,” she said.

Lyngdoh said the government cannot shirk responsibility by accusing the opposition members of politicising an issue when questions are raised.

“We are asking for an update because you (government) said you will do it,” she said, warning of a rocky Budget session otherwise.

The Meghalaya government had set up the HLC almost two years ago for a solution to the issue of relocating the Harijan Colony settlers. The panel is yet to submit its recommendations to the government.

The demand for relocation gained momentum after an altercation in the colony in June 2018 spiralled into a violent unrest that paralysed life in the area for days.

The residents of the colony continue to live under 24-hour police vigil.