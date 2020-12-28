Victor Lyngdoh appointed new Archbishop of Shillong

SHILLONG: His Holiness Pope Francis has appointed Most Rev. Victor Lyngdoh, currently Bishop of Jowai, as the new Archbishop of Shillong. This provision was made public in Rome on Monday, noon corresponding to 4:30 pm, Indian Standard Time, according to a communique issued from Archbishop House here.

Bishop Victor Lyngdoh was born on 14th January 1956, at Wahlang Village, East Khasi Hills District, Meghalaya. He entered St. Paul’s Seminary in Shillong pursuing his studies at St. Gabriel’s Higher Secondary School. He then studied Philosophy at Christ King College in Shillong, subsequently spending his Regency at St. Francis Xavier Church, Mawsynram. He then entered Sacred Heart Theological College in Mawlai. He was ordained priest on 25th lanuary, 1987.

He has served the Church in the following ministries:

1987-1990: Assistant Parish Priest, Resurrection Church, Pynurslal ; 1988: Studied Audio Visual for Evangelization at Christu Iyoti, Bangalore; 1997: Assistant Parish Priest, St Joseph Church, Mawkhar, Shillong; 1991: Did the B.Ed. studies at the College of Teacher Education in Shillong; 1992-1994: Parish Priest at Blessed Sacrament Church, Laitlyngkot and Headmaster at Laitlyngkot High School ; 1994-2000: Parish Priest at St. Paul’s Church, Upper Shiliong and Principal St. Gabriel’s Higher Secondary School; 2001-2005: Mission Procurator, Shillong Archdiocese; 2003-2005: Did M.Ed. at Madurai Kamaraj University ; 2005: Renewal Course at Sadhana Institute, Lonavala; 2005-2006: Parish Priest at Mary Help of Christians Cathedral Shillong; from 2006 to 2016: Bishop of Nongstoin; and from 2016 to the present, Bishop of Jowai.