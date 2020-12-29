Congress MDC for probe into illegal coal trade

SHILLONG, Dec 28: MDC and Congress leader, Ronnie V Lyngdoh, said the state government’s denial on ordering a probe into alleged illegal extraction and transportation of coal is raising more doubts in the minds of people about something being wrong.

Stating that anyone can make an allegation, he told The Shillong Times on Monday that the government should have ordered a probe to clear the air.

“To dispel all misgivings, the government could have ordered the probe. It would have revealed the truth,” he said.

In the wake of the charges, the National People’s Party-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government has come under the scanner of people. The MDA has remained defiant on the issue of probe even though its constituent BJP has been vocal on alleged illegality.

The name of the Officer on Special Duty to the Power Minister had cropped up for his alleged involvement in illegal coal transportation but Chief Minister Conrad Sangma dismissed the charges as well as media reports.

Lyngdoh said people close to the minister and reported to be involved in the illegality may have done so

with or without the knowledge of the minister and as such, the matter called for a proper probe.

Earlier, various NGOs and political parties demanded a CBI investigation but the government has maintained that there is no illegal transportation of coal in the state.