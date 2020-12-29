All UK returnees test negative for COVID-19

Shillong, Dec 28: In a huge relief for Meghalaya, all 12 returnees to the state from the United Kingdom have tested negative for COVID-19, Health officials informed today.

DHS (MI) Dr Aman War informed that the returnees have tested negative and were asymptomatic for the new variant of SARS-CoV-2 virus but all of them have been asked to isolate themselves. Health workers are keeping a close watch on them, he added.

The state government has already placed restrictions on the entry of returnees from the U.K. where a new virulent strain of COVID-19 has been detected.