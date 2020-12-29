4K register at Umling entry point

SHILLONG, De 28: Around 4,000 people have registered themselves at the newly-inaugurated entry-exit point at Umling in Ri Bhoi, officials from the Tourism Department said on Monday.

The police said not a single individual has been detected so far without proper documents.

The facilitation centre or entry-exit point, warranted by the Meghalaya Residents’ Safety and Security Act, was inaugurated on December 21.

As per the new norm put in place following the opening of the infrastructure, every outsider, who intends to visit Meghalaya for any purpose, must register himself or herself with the state government.

The tourists can register themselves on a Tourism Department app. It is available on Google Play Store for android device and the App store for apple device.

The Umling facility has a help desk, a counter for pre-registered visitors/tourists having COVID-free certificate, a counter for new registration for visitors, tourists etc, a counter for testing area for travellers without COVID free certificate, a report-collection center, an isolation room, a counter for VIP/emergency, an infiltration cell and cafeteria/canteen area.

After Umling, the government is looking to construct two more entry-exit points at Bajengdoba and Ratacherra. The construction work is likely to start early next year.

The idea of entry-exit points was conceptualised in 2013-14 when the state was witnessing pro-Inner Line Permit (ILP) agitations.