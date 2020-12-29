Crime Update

Assault

On December 25, around 5 pm, three unidentified miscreants assaulted Ricaldo Kharkongor (24) at Umsawli in East Khasi Hills. As a result, the victim sustained injuries and was admitted to NEIGRIHMS.

Two B’deshi nationals held

On December 24, police arrested two Bangladeshi nationals, Abdul Alim (40) and Abdul Bashav (35) from Pynursla in East Khasi Hills.

Theft

Filbirth A Sangma lodged a complaint that on the night of December 20, miscreant(s) stole diesel valued around Rs 14,454 from the site of Jio Tower at Grenggandhi and Sentapara in South West Garo Hills.