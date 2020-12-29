MPCC observes 136th foundation day of Congress

MEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 28: Along with the All India Congress Committee and other state units across the country, MPCC observed the 136th Foundation Day of the Indian National Congress (INC) at the Congress Bhawan here on Monday.
James S Lyngdoh, working president of MPCC, unfurled the party tricolour and inaugurated the programme.

