Mawpud village to soon get road connectivity

SHILLONG, Dec 28: Mawpud village under Ranikor Block in South West Khasi Hills will soon avail road connectivity under PMGSY scheme. The road was first dug out around 42 years ago in the village and it only lacks blacktopping.

The residents of the village are mostly into agriculture and hence cultivated broomstick, betel leaf, wild pepper etc. An office-bearer of the village council, M Thongi, informed that there are 350 households and a population of 1,824 in the village.

Though the village has been in existence for many years, yet blacktopping of the road was done only for seven kilometres in 2019 from Umpung till Pyndenwar, he said.

The blacktopping from Pyndenwar till Mawpud under the PMGSY along with PWD is sanctioned at a cost of over Rs 384.94 lakh.