Farmers warn of nationwide agitation

New Delhi, Dec 28: Hours after the government once again invited protesting farmers for talks on December 30, the Kisan Congress on Monday demanded it will hold a countrywide protest if these laws are not repealed.

Kisan Congress Vice President, Surendra Solanki said: “Thousands of farmers have gathered on the Delhi border in the cold winter and more than 40 of our farmers have died in last one month, but the Narendra Modi government, which has become a puppet of the corporates, is determined to not withdraw its black laws.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes on national television but does not speak on the demands of the farmers, he said.

“The soul of this government is dead. The BJP has mortgaged the country’s democracy to its few friends for its benefit,” he alleged.

The Prime Minister and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar should apologise to the families of the farmers whose kin have died in last one month, he added. (IANS)