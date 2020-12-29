‘Mature’ Siraj matches Shami and Ashwin’s feat

MELBOURNE: Mohammed Siraj became the first debutant for India in seven years to pick five wickets in a Test match when he finished the second Test match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) with a haul of five wickets for 77 runs in 36.3 overs.

Siraj got the wicket of Cameron Green in both the innings while he also had Marnus Labuschagne (in first innings) and Travis Head and Nathan Lyon (in second innings) as India defeated Australia by eight wickets to level the four-Test series 1-1.

Mohammed Shami, who Siraj replaced in the MCG Test, was the last India bowler to take at least five wickets in a debut Test when he got a nine-wicket haul against West Indies in Kolkata in November, 2013.

Off-spinner R Ashwin, who also played the second Test at the MCG this week, also took over five wickets in a Test on debut back in November, 2011 against West Indies in Delhi. He got a nine-wicket haul.

On Monday, after the third day’s play, Siraj had said that he focused on bowling dot balls and maiden overs and not try anything different. He also gave credit to senior bowler Jasprit Bumrah for encouraging him throughout his debut Test.

India team coach Ravi Shastri on Tuesday praised Siraj saying that the pace bowler has shown great maturity.

“Today, Siraj’s effort was outstanding. He might not have the numbers to show but the discipline and ability to bowl long spells, maturity he showed for someone playing his first Test match and doing the job he had to do once we lost Umesh was outstanding,” said Shastri.