‘No specific protocols for picnics’

SHILLONG, Dec 28: Shillong is gearing up for the season of picnics conventionally to the months December and January.

People from most corners of Meghalaya have begun organising and scheduling picnics for the upcoming days, especially as COVID-19 situation appears to be gradually normalising in the state.

After a lacklustre year, especially in context of celebrations, minds are now focused on whether or not the government has set up specific guidelines for picnic revellers.

When contacted, East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Isawanda Laloo told The Shillong Times that there are no specific protocols for organising a picnic. She, however, stressed that picnickers and revellers in general have to adhere to all standard protocols like wearing of masks, maintaining social distance and avoiding large gatherings.

She added that any big gatherings such as weddings, special New Year functions etc, require prior permission from the deputy commissioner as per government protocol.

Visitors from neighbouring Assam entering Meghalaya during the picnic season is a common phenomenon, but this year the situation may be different in view of the new entry regulations.