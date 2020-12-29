One COVID patient each in three districts

TURA, Dec 28: East Garo Hills is one of the few districts in Meghalaya which has done remarkably well in containing COVID-19 with only one active positive case remaining in the district as of Monday.

South Garo Hills and North Garo Hills too have one active case each, as per a statement.

According to a daily update made by East Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Swapnil Tembe, through his official Facebook account, a total of 337 people have recovered while one person lost his life to the virus in the district.

A total of 20 tests were conducted on Monday, all of whom tested negative.

Meanwhile, Tembe has urged the people to continue to take precautions against the virus by wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining social distancing.

Meanwhile, three more persons tested positive for COVID-19, while 30 recovered from the infection on Monday.