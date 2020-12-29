Nongstoin needs more devp to meet people’s demands: MLA

NONGSTOIN, Dec 28: Local MLA Macmillan Byrsat has asserted that Nongstoin needs more development to meet the demand of the people being one of the centres of trade and business in Meghalaya. Underlining this, the MLA informed that he has deliberated with the government on speeding up the implementation of various road construction works including the Nongstoin-Maweit Road, Nongstoin-Rambrai-Kyrshai Road and Nongstoin-Wahkaji-Ranikor Road.

Byrsat was speaking at a programme for distribution of GI sheets among 90 households of Mawkhlam-Nongpyndeng village sanctioned under the MLA Scheme of 2019-20.

The MLA released the scheme at Mawkhlam Parish Playground in the presence of Myntri Shnong Mawkhlam-Nongpyndeng, Balentine Sohlang, village secretary, Tiningstone Byrsat, village executive members, among others.

He further informed that the scheme will be distributed equally between individuals and the community as a whole.

He also handed over an extra amount of Rs 50,000 to the Seng Samla Mawkhlam for improvement of Mawkhlam Playground.

With regard to the memorandum of the Catholic Youth Mawkhlam Parish, the MLA advised that it should be submitted through the village dorbar in order for him to take up the matter with the minister in-charge for financial assistance. The Myntri Shnong Mawkhlam-Nongpyndeng lauded the efforts of the MLA.