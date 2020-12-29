Through the lens

MEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter
A summon slip (circle) is attached to a vehicle in the city on Monday. Due to shortage of clamps, the Shillong Traffic Police issued summon slips to some traffic violators. (ST)
Litters lit: A duo tries to get a short-lived succour from
the chilly weather in the city on Monday morning. (UB)
This road in Umpling has
been in this condition for nearly a year now with no signs of it being repaired anytime soon. Is this what the State PWD (Roads) is proud of showcasing? Umpling roads are the worst in Shillong.
