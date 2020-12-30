Awaiting reports on colour change in Lukha river: DC

SHILLONG, Dec 29: Following the Lukha river turning a treacherous hue of blue once again, the East Jaintia Hills district administration has decided to probe into the yearly phenomenon in a bid to ascertain the root cause.

The district administration is awaiting reports from the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) on the matter.

East Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner E Kharmalki said that the river turns blue every winter and it has become an annual phenomenon during the non-monsoon season.

“The Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board is conducting an inquiry into the matter and we are awaiting report in order to ascertain the cause of the yearly phenomenon in the river,” Kharmalki said.

Soon after the infamous Lukha river turned blue, hundreds of dead fish were seen afloat on Saturday morning. The incident took place in between Khaddum village and Sonapur bridge along the catchment area of the Narpuh eco-sensitive zone.

Earlier, KSU leader K Suchiang had asked the East Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner to initiate a scientific probe into the cause of the colour-change phenomenon.

The pressure group has even issued a three-week deadline to the district administration for conducting the study.

The river has been turning blue during winters since the year 2007. This year, however, the quality of water has gone to the dogs.