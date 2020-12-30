Proteas complete innings victory against injury-hit Lanka

PRETORIA, Dec 29: South Africa took little time in closing out an innings and 45-run victory over a depleted Sri Lanka in the first Test on Tuesday as the tourists’ promising start to the match and the series was undone by a string of injuries.

Seam bowlers Wiaan Mulder and Lutho Sipamla took two wickets each as South Africa bowled Sri Lanka out for 180 to complete a handsome victory on day four of the first Test at Centurion Park.

Four of the five Sri Lankans to get hurt during the test still came out to bat in a vain effort to save their team, but it didn’t matter.

The tourists resumed their second innings on 65 for two on a wicket that provided plenty of assistance for the seam bowlers and when dangerous opener Kusal Perera was out for 64, their hopes of saving the Test were realistically over.

Sri Lanka had suffered crippling injuries to their bowling attack in the Test and were also without middle-order batsman Dhananjaya de Silva for the second innings, a major concern for their home series against England that starts on January 14.

The tourists posted an impressive 396 in their first innings, but allowed South Africa to amass 621 in reply, and will need to find more potency with the ball ahead of the second Test that starts in Johannesburg on January 3. (Agencies)

Brief Scores

Sri Lanka

396 & 180

(Kusal Perera 64,

Wanindu Hasaranga 89;

L Sipamla 2/24)

South Africa

1st Innings 621

(Faf du Plessis199;

W Hasaranga 4/171)

South Africa won by an innings and 45 runs