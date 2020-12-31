Cabinet approves export of Akash missile system

New Delhi, Dec 30: In a major move to boost domestic defence manufacturing, the government on Wednesday approved the export of indigenously-developed surface-to-air Akash missile system and set up a high-level committee to authorise the sale of major platforms to various countries.

The defence ministry said a committee comprising Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has been set up to authorise exports of major indigenous platforms. The decision to export the missile systems was taken at a Cabinet meeting presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Akash missile systems have over 96 percent indigenous components and the weapon can hit targets at a range of 25 km.

The ministry said many “friendly countries” have shown interest in procuring the missile during international exhibitions like the ‘DefExpo’ and ‘Aero India’.

Singh said the export version of Akash missiles would be different from the system currently deployed with Indian armed forces. (PTI)