Students, teachers vary on preparation time for exams

SHILLONG, Dec 30: With the MBoSE examinations just few months away, the students and teachers seem to differ on the time frame required for preparations.

Whilst many teachers are sanguine that the next three months will be enough for them to complete the course and for students to prepare for their examinations, the students, on the other hand, opine that it is a Herculean task for them to prepare for the examinations, which is just 3-4 months away.

A cloud of apprehension also hovers over the parents who, after being a witness to the impact of the jinxed 2020 on the studies, are sceptical about their children’s performances during the examinations.

Stating that the future ahead will be challenging, Tina Deb, a student of Women’s College, hopes for the physical classes to resume soon as she finds it difficult to comprehend things that are taught during online classes.

On the other hand, Anas Ahmed, a student of Laban Bengalee Boys’ Higher Secondary School, too, admitted that students were subjected to hurdles during online classes.

Ahmed, however, said that the ‘doubt-clearing classes’ turned out to be a much-needed succour. “Completing the entire course will be difficult but we have got the job done,” he said.

The teachers, on the other hand, have expressed confidence that the students would be able to excel as majority of the teachers have completed their respective courses. “Most of the teachers have completed a major part of their subjects and I think the next three months will be enough to complete the course,” Moushumi Chakraborty, a teacher said.

Meanwhile, a concerned parent, on the request of anonymity, said, “It’s not only my child but every student throughout the state has faced great difficulties. My only wish is that the teachers as well as the students effectively utilise the remaining time before the exams.”

It was earlier announced by the Meghalaya Government that the SSLC and HSSLC examinations will be held sometime in March and April next year, although sans selection test.