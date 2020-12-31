Driver dies in WKH crash

NONGSTOIN, Dec 30: A truck driver died on the spot and five others sustained serious injuries when the vehicle he was driving collided with another truck at Pamphyrnai on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Stiphin Sun from Ksehkohmoit in Mairang, West Khasi Hills.

Others who received injuries are Lamkupar Kharsyiemiong, Wellipson K Syiemiong (19), Wanpynshngain K Syiemiong (17) from Nongspung, Sohiong while two others- Sisar Kharlait (22) and Samdajingshai Kharsyntiew (20) are from Tiehbah. It was informed that all the injured persons were taken to Civil Hospital Nongstoin and the vehicles have been seized. Police said a case has been registered on the incident.