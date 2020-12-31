When Amanda Seyfried became ‘really obsessed’ with ghost stories

Actress Amanda Seyfried has recalled the time when she became obsessed with ghost stories. Seyfried, incidentally, was a big fan of the “Scooby-Doo” cartoons as a child, reports a website. “I became really obsessed with ghost stories when I was young, so my first memory is how comfortable and safe I felt exploring those tales,” she said. “It was an opportunity to let my imagination go wild and the ‘Scooby-Doo’ group really made me feel like it was exciting and safe to do so along with them. I watched it all the time,” she added. The actress, now 34 years old, is one of the voice cast members of the film “Scoob!” She thinks it will be a “memorable” moment for her three-year-old Nina, who she has with husband Thomas Sadoski, to realise her mom is in the animated film. She believes her child will connect with her character Daphne. (IANS)