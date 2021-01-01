Pandemic year gone, it’s time to move ahead with optimism

SHILLONG, Dec 31: The pandemic year, 2020, is finally over and given the toll the virus has taken across the globe, the past 12 months would surely like to be forgotten for good.

A New Year promises hope after the untold sufferings and large-scale infections and casualties brought about by COVID-19 in the bygone year.

Now citizens of Meghalaya, along with the rest of the world, are optimistic that 2021 would usher in a new dawn of happiness, peace and success for the state, which bore the brunt of the virus in the past nine months.

Sharing his views on New Year’s Eve, Opposition chief whip, PT Sawkmie hoped that a vaccine for COVID would be available for all citizens, irrespective of class and status.

The Congress MLA also wished that the much-awaited ILP would be implemented in the state in 2021. “People are expecting that the Centre will give ILP to the state as a New Year’s gift,” he said.

Sawkmie further said that it was also time to allow more economic activities in the state as the economy has suffered a lot in 2020.

UDP general secretary, Jemino Mawthoh said that ahead of every New Year, he would wish and hope for a better year, while admitting that the year 2020 was different because of the pandemic.

“We were all jolted from our slumber. But it is a wake-up call for humanity. We have destroyed and plundered the environment shamelessly. There has been little consideration for human dignity. Lives have been lost, families have suffered but I would like to sincerely appreciate the efforts of the government, the traditional institutions and the public for the collective effort to contain the spread of this pandemic in our state,” Mawthoh said.

Civil Society Women’s Organisation (CSWO) president, Agnes Kharshiing said COVID has jolted everyone and while laws and restrictions were to be followed by one and all, only the common people were seen obeying them.

Expressing concern over the death of 877 infants in the state, Kharshiing said people were scared to open the churches because of COVID-19.

“In 2021, I hope that COVID-19 disappears, and I am hoping that we have honest researchers on viruses,” she said.

Gambegre legislator, Saleng Sangma said that COVID has disciplined human beings.

“With the mutation of the virus, people need to be more careful than ever,” he added.

Former bureaucrat and social activist, Toki Blah said, “The year 2020 has been a year of tumultuous and turbulent events for mankind as a whole, and for India in particular. The pandemic has tested the very fabric of modern society, its scientific temperament, social values and political ability to unitedly face the challenges of this millennium.”

“Closer home, aside from the threat of COVID-19, India is faced with a renewed land grab threat from its northern neighbour. Of greater menace is the growing danger of fascism that threatens to destroy the secular democratic fabric of our country,” Blah said.

“The downward slide of our economy is also something we need to seriously worry about. I feel these are challenges that will follow us into the New Year,” he said.

MLA from Rajabala, Azad Zaman prayed that the New Year would bring development, success and peace in the state.

Naba Bhattacharjee, an environment safeguard specialist, said the bygone year has been the most challenging and an arduous experience for humanity the world over.

“Those of us who have survived the ordeal and those who could extend a helping hand in the hour of crisis are truly blessed to usher in the New Year. Human resilience together with commitment and sacrifice of health and frontline workers rekindled the flame of human service and brotherhood,” he said, while hoping that 2021 would be a year of revival, healing the scars left behind by 2020.

“My wish and appeal for 2021 is for all to spare thoughts and time for protecting our environment. Defiling nature could cause more harm to mankind. Only a pristine and pollution-free habitat can ensure our survival on this planet in future,” Bhattacharjee added.