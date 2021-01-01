Prez Trump cuts short Florida trip

Washington, Dec 31: US President Donald Trump has cut short his trip to Florida, where he celebrated Christmas with his family, and will now return to Washington D.C. on Thursday, according to a media report.

According to the President’s daily schedule released late Wednesday, Trump and First Lady Melania Trump “will be leaving Florida for the White House” at 11 a.m. (local tim) on Thursday, reports The Hill news website.

The President’s return to the capital means that he will not be celebrating New Year’s Eve at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach like in the previous three years.

Trump’ return to Washington comes just a week ahead of Congress formally counting Electoral College votes on January 6. (IANS)