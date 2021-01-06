ILP demand: CoMSO backs Delhi stir idea

SHILLONG, Jan 5: The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) on Tuesday asked Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Leader of the Opposition Mukul Sangma to lead a state delegation to New Delhi for holding an agitation against the Centre’s delay in implementing the Inner Line Permit (ILP).

This comes a day after Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju had said ILP is a “political decision”.

“I agree with the suggestion made by Mawlai MLA PT Sawkmie that all 60 MLAs of the state should go to New Delhi and agitate,” CoMSO chairman, Robertjune Kharjahrin, said.

He said being the leaders of the state, the CM and the Leader of the Opposition should lead the delegation. He said Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh should also be a part of it. The members of CoMSO will join them if they hold the agitation, Kharjahrin said.

Referring to Rijiju’s comment that the Narendra Modi government is taking measures to protect the identity and culture of the indigenous people, the CoMSO chairman said the spirit of ILP is the same.

“The ILP will protect the indigenous populace from being outnumbered by the migrants. If the Centre is serious, it should implement ILP at the earliest as actions speak louder than words,” Kharjahrin said.

He asked Rijiju to prove the Centre’s keenness on protecting the state’s indigenous tribes through the implementation of ILP.

Rijiju had on Monday cautioned against any untoward incident relating to the demand for ILP saying as it will damage the region’s image. He had stated that the Centre understands the needs and concerns of the people from the Northeast.