Call to push hard for regulation

SHILLONG, Jan 5: Congress leader HM Shangpliang has asked the BJP’s state leadership to aggressively take up the demand for implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Meghalaya with the parry’s Central leadership and Central government.

“I welcome the step taken by the BJP’s state leadership in support of ILP,” Shangpliang said on Tuesday.

He felt that if the state BJP takes up the matter with the Centre, it could yield a positive result. He said not only BJP, all political parties have openly supported the demand.

Earlier, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju had asked the BJP’s state leadership to come to New Delhi later this month to discuss the demand with the party’s high command.