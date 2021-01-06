Major reshuffle in Meghalaya Police

SHILLONG: Meghalaya government has effected a major reshuffle in its police administration. According to a notification issued by Home (Police) Department of Meghalaya Additional Director General of Police (SB), H Nongpluh has been relieved from the post of Chairman of Central Recruitment Board.

N K Subramanyam has been transferred and posted as IGP (Police Welfare) while O Pasi has been posted as IGP (CID/ACB/Vig).

Ricky Dkhar has been [posted as IGP (SB/Border) in place of N K Subramanyam.

F G Kharshiing has been posted as IGP (Law and order) while M K Dkhar has been posted as IGP (TAP) and he will also function as IP (Eastern Range) as well as Chairman, Central Recruitment Board in place of H Nongpluh.

CVS Reddy who is now on central deputation to NIA has been allowed proforma promotion to officiate in the Selection Grade of the Senior Time Scale in the level 13 in the pay matrix with effect from January 1, 2021.

Davis N R Marak who is on deputation tote NIA, has been allowed similar proforma promotion to officiate in the selection grade of the Senior Time Scale in the level 13 in the pay matrix.

Aditya Goenka, SP (F & ES) has been promoted to officiate in the Selection Grade of the Senior Time Scale in the level 13 in the pay matrix w.e.f. January 1, 2021. ON promotion he will continue to officiate as SP (F & ES).

Vivekananda Singh, SP (CID) has been promoted to officiate in Junior Administrative Grade of the Senior Scale in the level 12 in the pay matrix with effect from January 1, 2021. On promotion, he continues to function as the SP (CID).

Sylvester Nongtnger, SP, East Khasi Hills district has been promoted to officiate in the Junior Administrative Grade of the Senior Scale in the level 12 in the pay matrix. On promotion, he will continue to serve as SP, East Khasi Hills.

Giri Prasad M has been promoted to officiate in the Senior Time Scale of the Senior scale in the Level 12 in the pay matrix with effect from January 1, 2021 and has been posted at Deputy Commandant 3rd MLP Battalion, Sahbsein, Jowai. He will also continue to serve as SDPO, Sohra, East Khasi Hills district.

Supriya Das has been promoted to officiate in the Senior Time Scale of the Senior Scale in the Level 11 in the pay matrix w.e.f. January 1, 2021 and posted as the Additional Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills, Shillong.