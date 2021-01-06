Local warmth for ‘Global’ queen

SHILLONG, Jan 5: Residents of Laban on Tuesday accorded a warm welcome to Talentica Miss India Global 2020 beauty pageant winner Gargee Nandy.

A walk from Red Cross to Assam Club by people eager to catch a glimpse of their local girl marked the afternoon. Among them was Agatha Zanthia Kharwanlang, a grade IX student of Pine Mount School and Nandy’s neighbour, who led a group of young girls.

“Jingjop ka Jingjop, Gargee Ka Jingjop”, she screamed, the phrase meaning “she wins”.

Ankita Sen, who studied at All Saints Diocesan Higher Secondary School said something similar in Sylheti as the crowd danced to the tune of the Tangmuri.

The felicitation programme at Assam Club, organised by the Dorbar Shnong Laban, Seng Kynthei Laban and Seng Samla Laban, began with a traditional Khasi war dance by the Seng Khasi Ri Raid Laban.

“This is a proud moment for Meghalaya. She is our daughter,” said BJP legislator Sanbor Shullai. He added that her feat was a celebration of peace and harmony between the communities, specifically the multicultural locality of Laban.

“Gargee is a down-to-earth and multifaceted person with a varied range of interests,” said Edward Kharwanlang while Rapbor Lyngdoh explained how Talentica agency will work closely with Nandy for promoting talent from the region.

The organisers gave her a cash prize and a shawl.

“This is not just my victory. This crown belongs to Meghalaya,” Nandy, dressed in jainsem, said.

She thanked everyone for their support.

“I am very proud of her. Every girl who dreams should be supported. Every mother should support their little girl,” said Nandita Dey Nandy, her mother.

Her father, Ganeshindhu Nandy beamed as he said: “She has made Meghalaya proud.”

The event ended with the cake-cutting ceremony.