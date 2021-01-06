Cong leader slams govt for Education dept’s failures

SHILLONG, Jan 5: Congress leader, HM Shangpliang has expressed disappointment with the performance of the Education department under the MDA Government in the last two years even as he was all praise for the Public Works Department for initiating several road projects in the state.

Shangpliang on Tuesday projected a list of highlighting the failure of the Education department. He pointed out that teachers of the state, particularly ad hoc teachers, have not got their salaries and arrears as per the recommendations of the 5th Pay Commission.

The Congress leader lamented that many schools in the state were without teachers after the termination of services of over 200 jobs. He was also miffed with reports that most school buildings in rural areas were in dilapidated condition and many of them have been turned into cattle sheds.

“I urge the MDA government to improve the standards of education at the grassroots level,” he said.

Interestingly, the Congress MLA was full of praise for the MDA government for making commendable progress in the road sector since 2018.

He observed that several highways and road projects were in the pipeline and even the World Bank was getting involved in road projects in the state which had been left unattended for a long time.

The Congress leader also lauded the PHE Department for the progress being made under the JJM Mission. He urged the NPP-led government to fulfill its commitment of providing water supply to all rural households by 2022.