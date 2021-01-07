‘Kolkata-Shillong flight likely to take off in Feb’

SHILLONG, Jan 6: Air connectivity to the landlocked Meghalaya capital may get a further boost with Indigo likely to resume its Kolkata-Shillong operations from the first week of February, sources informed.

Airport authorities here in Shillong are awaiting official confirmation from the airline in this regard though.

The Kolkata-Shillong ATR flight had earlier received good response with both inbound and outbound flights operating at optimum capacity.

However, the service had to be suspended in March last year after the pandemic gripped the country.

Meanwhile, FlyBig, which started the Shillong-Delhi flight recently, will operate twice a week from January 15, 2021. Officials from the airline informed that the flight would be operated on January 15 and again on January 18.

According to the agreement prior to the service, the firm has to operate its flight twice or thrice a week.

The officials further revealed that most people, including government officials and employees, prefer the airline to operate on Sundays as many officials travel to the national capital from here on Sundays.

On January 4, FlyBig had landed its chartered flight at Shillong Airport for the second time, with only eight inbound passengers even as there were 19 outbound passengers, including two infants.

The officials admitted that people’s response to the Shillong-Delhi flight was gradually improving and that the airline was optimistic that the number of passengers would only increase in the days to come.

Flybig currently operates chartered flights of other companies.

It may be recalled that the first ever Delhi-Shillong flight took off on December 21, 2020, when the state was officially reopened for tourists after a nine-month hiatus in the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.