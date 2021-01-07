Second COVID vaccination dry run across country tomorrow

New Delhi, Jan 6: As a simulation of the actual execution of the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out that is expected to begin in a few days, another round of dry run will be conducted in all districts across states and UTs, except UP and Haryana, on January 8 to ensure efficient planning and management of the immunisation process.

Each district will identify three types of session sites, similar to the previous dry run conducted on January 2, including a public health facility, private health facility and rural or urban outreach sites, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

In this regard, a meeting of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan with the health ministers of states and Union territories is scheduled to take place on January 7 to guide them on conducting the dry run, the ministry said.

“The vaccine dry run will be conducted on January 8 in all districts across India, except for UP and Haryana. COVID-19 vaccine dry run has already been conducted in all districts in UP on January 5 and Haryana is conducting it in all its districts tomorrow ,” an official source said.

“The Central government is gearing up for the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccine across the country. Union Ministry of Health has been pro-actively carrying out the preparations for roll-out of COVID-19 vaccine over the past couple of months to ensure that the preparations for roll-out are on track,” the ministry said in a statement. (PTI)