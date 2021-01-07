WGH Border villagers avail of BSF’s free health camp

TURA: The 75 Bn BSF, on 7th Jan 2021 under the aegis of SHQ BSF Tura on Thuirsday, organized a free medical camp under Civic Action Programme (CAP) as part of border management plan at Baburambill football ground in West Garo Hills.

The BSF has been organizing such public outreach programmes to provide assistance to the border population in West Garo Hills District in the past as well and the free medical camp was organized to facilitate medical aid to the people of Baburambill, Jatrakona, Dimapara, Chiringpara and Govindpara villages.

The medical camp was inaugurated by Sarita Sharma, W/o Sh Sooryakant Sharma, DIG, SHQ BSF Tura.

During the health camp over 350 people including children, women and elderly people were examined and given medical aid. BSF medical officers led by Dr S K Verma, CMO (SG) SHQ BSF Tura and Dr F Momin of Dalu PHC, provided the free check up as well as handed over the medicines.

Apart from medicines, free sanitizers, free Masks, hand gloves etc were also distributed to the people during the health camp.