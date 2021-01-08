Ready to raise ILP demand during Budget session: Pala

New Delhi, Jan 7: Lok Sabha member Vincent H Pala today said that he would raise the demand for ILP in Parliament “when the opportunity arises”.

“We have raised the issue of Inner Line Permit in Meghalaya on the floor of the Parliament earlier and will do so again during the Budget session,” Pala said.

The Congress MP was reacting to the demand of the civil societies and pressure groups in Meghalaya on the vociferous demand in the hill state though the same has been denied many times earlier in view of the state being a transit route and its economy heavily depending on tourists from outside.

Pala further informed that he has sought an appointment with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to raise the issue of ILP and other state-centric matters. “Whenever I get to meet him, I will raise the issue of ILP,” the MP asserted.

Pala also reiterated that the Centre should extend the provisions of the Sixth Schedule to the entire state. According to Pala, if the Centre approves ILP for the state and as well as allows the provisions of the Sixth Schedule in the entire state, it would be a double boost for Meghalaya.

“If ILP cannot be implemented, then the latter is the best mechanism to protect the indigenous people of Meghalaya,” the MP said, adding that the Sixth Schedule was enacted by the Parliament and therefore it was not easy to do away with it.

He also pointed out that ILP can be withdrawn anytime through a Presidential notification.