Priyanka didn’t break lockdown rules in London, claims her team

Actress Priyanka Chopra did not break lockdown rules in London, her team has claimed, adding that her salon visit was in accordance with the law and that she had necessary paperwork in place.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Priyanka flouted Covid-19 lockdown rules in the UK by stepping out for a salon appointment. She went to get her hair coloured for the upcoming romantic drama “Text For You”. currently being shot in London. It was reported that Priyanka went to the salon with her mother Madhu Chopra and pet dog Diana on Wednesday.

At the moment, the UK is under lockdown amid the Covid-19 crisis, with all the personal care services, including salons and spas, shut. (IANS)