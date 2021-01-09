Dy CM warns action against SOP violators

SHILLONG, Jan 8: With the everyday rise in cases of people getting infected with the new COVID-19 strain across the country, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong has reiterated stringent action against the ones who flout the COVID-19 SOPs while also exhorting the public to join hands towards averting any possible outbreak of the new COVID strain in the state.

Speaking to the media persons on Friday, the deputy chief minister said, “We have not withdrawn the restrictions, they are in place. Hence, we appeal the people to ensure compliance to the SOPs. Otherwise action will be taken”.

“Restrictions will continue and we will make sure that the people of the state are totally safe,” he added. The Union Health Ministry on Friday said the total cases of the new strain across the country have gone up to 82.