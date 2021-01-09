‘No input on presence of militant camps in B’desh’

SHILLONG, Jan 8: The BSF Meghalaya Frontier on Friday said that the border force does not have any specific input regarding the presence of camps belonging to North East insurgent groups in Bangladesh.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, BSF Meghalaya Frontier, Inspector General, Hardeep Singh, said the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has informed them that there were no camps of North East militant outfits in Bangladesh.

“The BSF does not have any specific input about the presence of any camps of the proscribed HNLC in the neighbouring country,” Singh said.

It may be mentioned that HNLC has, in the recent past, again stepped up activities, claiming to have triggered two blasts in East Jaintia Hills.

The militant outfit had also issued threats to the Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui even after expressing willingness to hold talks with the state government.

Asked about the recent killing of a Meghalaya citizen allegedly by BGB and the killing of a Bangladeshi smuggler along the border, the BSF inspector general said that the BSF had no role in the Bangladeshi national’s death. “The force has also lodged a complaint with the BGB about the killing of an Indian citizen,” he added.

“I am hoping that we will keep the border peaceful and we are still investigating as to how the Indian citizen was killed,” Singh said.

On the growing instances of Bangladeshis assaulting Indian citizens after entering Indian territory, he said the BSF has increased vigil along the border and a strong protest has been lodged with the BGB. “Our prime duty this year is to control crime along the border and we will continue to have a good relationship with the BGB,” he added.

The inspector general, while admitting that the year 2020 was tough for the force, said the BSF performed its duties with dedication.

He informed that the force had seized illegal goods worth Rs 40 crore on the border while more than 200 intruders, including smugglers, were apprehended.

Recalling that the BSF at one point of time had as many as 700 COVID-19 cases, Singh said the force, at present, does not have a single active case.

He further informed about the civic action programmes undertaken by the force to help the border population.