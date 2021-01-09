HYC advises restraint

SHILLONG, Jan 8: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) has said that the relocation of Harijan Colony should be viewed from the developmental and not communal perspective. It also warned of “serious repercussions” if outside agencies try to give the issue a communal colour.

HYC president Robertjune Kharjahrin on Friday insisted the organisation has never seen the Them Metor issue through the communal lens.

“We are asking (certain sections) one last time to refrain from making it a communal issue. Adding fuel to the fire may once again lead to agitations and law and order problems,” he said.

One of the “outside agencies” he referred to was the Punjab government that was advised to look at the issue from the development point of view.

Kharjahrin said they were clear that only the state government employees among the Harijan Colony residents should be relocated and the illegal residents evicted.

“There is no harm if they are shifted to state government quarters. But I don’t know how quarters can be provided to Grade 4 employees when the government has not been able to do so for Grade 1 and 2 employees,” he said.

The HYC president pointed out that the Harijan Colony residents were tenants paying rent to either the Syiem of Mylliem or some individuals.

“A tenant will always remain a tenant no matter how long he or she has stayed. Just because I am somebody’s tenant for 40-80 years does not mean that the building belongs to me,” he said, adding there were no records to establish they are owners of the land.

Arguing that the settlement of people in a market area was not advisable, Kharjahrin said that the state government should take this matter seriously. He assured the HYC’s cooperation as a responsible pressure group.

“The area can be redeveloped for a shopping mall, parking lot or for storing coal. Utilising the area commercially can sustain the poor people and farmers,” he said.