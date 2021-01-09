State prepared to deal with bird flu outbreak

SHILLONG, Jan 8: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Friday said the state is prepared to deal with any outbreak of bird flu.

“The state has not yet recorded any case of bird flu but we request the farmers and the public to be careful,” he said.

Outlining preparedness, Tynsong said, “We are fully prepared for any eventualities. I had a meeting with the officials concerned yesterday (Thursday) and instructions were passed to be on alert.”

The Directorate of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary has already issued an advisory.

“Poultry farmers, farms and public are to be alert of any unusual mortality of poultry birds or wild migratory birds and should bring it to the notice of the District AH & Veterinary Officer, Sub-Divisional AH & Veterinary Officer or nearest Veterinary Dispensary,” the advisory reads.

The advisory restricted entry and movement of people into poultry farms and farm premises. It advised them to follow strict hygiene and bio-security, avoid unnecessary contact with sick, dead poultry and wild birds and consume poultry meat and products after cooking it properly.

The outbreak of the disease has been reported from some states. According to reports, migratory birds have been the source of the outbreak.