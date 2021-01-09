ILP takes BJP team to Delhi

SHILLONG, Jan 8: A five-member delegation of state BJP, led by its president Ernest Mawrie, is camping in New Delhi to raise the issues of ILP, alleged corruption in the Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) and the delay in the implementation of Centre-funded schemes with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders.

“We reached today (Friday) and our party leaders will schedule our meetings with Ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiren Rijiju, BJP national president JP Nadda and other Central leaders,” Mawrie told The Shillong Times.

He said ILP will be one of the key issues that they will raise as it is not just a demand of the legislators but also the people of the state.

“ILP is our top priority. We will discuss it in detail with our leaders,” the state BJP chief said.

He said they will also discuss the issue of alleged corruption in the ADCs and Centre-sponsored projects such as Jal Jeevan Mission, Saubhagya Scheme and PM Kissan.

The other states have availed a lot through the PM Kissan scheme but in Meghalaya, the farmers are yet to gain much from it, he said.

On Saubhagya Scheme, he said they had filed an RTI application but have not yet received a reply and hence, it calls for a discussion.

The delegation comprises the party’s state vice-president, general secretary and two members besides Mawrie.

The BJP’s zonal secretary in the Northeast Ajay Jamwal had recently advised the party’s state unit to take up the demand of ILP with Shah and the party’s other Central leaders.