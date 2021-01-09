George Clooney: Capitol Hill siege puts Trumps into ‘dustbin of history’

Hollywood star George Clooney has condemned the Capitol Hill siege, saying that the name of Donald Trump will now always be associated with insurrection.

During an episode of KCRW’s “The Business” weekly podcast, Clooney opened up about the attack on Capitol Hill in the US by supporters of Donald Trump, reports a website.

“It’s devastating to watch the people’s house being desecrated in that way,” he said. The actor continued: “But it is also a tremendous overreach in a way — everybody kept waiting for, what’s the one thing, the straw that breaks the camel’s back and it just seemed like that line just kept getting moved and moved and moved and outrage didn’t even matter anymore, even to the point of calling the Secretary of State in Georgia and pressuring him. None of that seemed to matter. This mattered.” (IANS)